SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- 2020 getting off to a bad start for two suspected thieves. Team Sheriff posting surveillance video of the crime on social media.
It can happen anywhere -- this time it happened in Semmes. Team Sheriff says the two men in the surveillance video broke into a vehicle at a Mexican restaurant then went directly across the street and used the stolen credit cards at Walmart.
You can see them walking into the store -- one of them using crutches to get around. Once inside, he traded the crutches for one of those motorized scooters while his friend followed him carrying the crutches.
It appears as though they purchased an electronic device. Investigators say the suspect paid for it using the stolen credit card.
It's all caught on camera, which Walmart has a lot of. Their entire shopping experience was caught from several different angles -- from the time they walked in to the time they checked out.
If you know who they are turn them into the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633. You can also report tips anonymously through the MCSO website.
