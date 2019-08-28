MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people charged with enticing a child pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday morning.
Tosha Allison Slack, 42, of Mobile, and Douglas Ira Jones, 56, of Tillman's Corner, face charges of "enticing a child to enter," according to the log at Mobile County Metro Jail, where they are being held. Slack is also charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to the jail log.
A lawyer representing Slack declined to say what relationship the suspects have with each other.
The pair was arrested Thursday, Aug. 22.
Authorities say the arrests followed an incident that occurred at a convenience store in the 7000 block of Three Notch-Kroner Road. Security camera video shows a woman approach two children in the store and speak to them, authorities say. They say she is seen rubbing one of the children.
Slack is being held on $65,000 bond. Jones is being held on $80,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 23.
