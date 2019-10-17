A police chase ended at Murray Hill Ct. and Duval Street after the suspect vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
All three suspects bailed out of the car and were taken into custody. According to Mobile Police there were no injuries.
The car – a BMW 5 series – had a lot of damage to the front and both airbags were deployed. Investigators were processing the inside of the car. No word on if they found anything or why the suspects were running from police.
The crash also caused a power outage in the area. Mobile Fire Rescue helping tape off the area and close a portion of Duval Street as they worked to get the situation under control. At one point a transformer blew and caught fire.
