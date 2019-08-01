Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old TyDarius Jones.
Officials say 20-year-old Christin Edwards and 19-year-old Eric McCorvey Jr. are wanted for the shooting which took place on Tuesday, July 30 in the 500 block of Rickarby Street.
They say both Edwards and McCorvey have active arrest warrants for murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of these two suspects, you're asked to call 251-208-7211.
