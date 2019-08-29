SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- An SUV crashed into the Dairy Queen in Semmes after the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Investigators said the vehicle was heading east on Highway 98 Thursday afternoon when it made contact with another SUV, left the road, and slammed into the side of the restaurant.
The SUV knocked down a large part of the wall and went into the building.
Alabama State Troopers said the driver of the SUV and someone who was inside the Dairy Queen were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment. Details about their conditions are not currently available.
