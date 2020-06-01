BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A vehicle plowed through a group of law enforcement officers at a George Floyd demonstration Monday night in Buffalo, injuring at least two.
Video from the scene shows the vehicle accelerating through an intersection shortly after several officers apparently tackle a person on the street and handcuff him.
Other officers are then seen tending to the injured officers on the sidewalk.
Officers are seen scattering to avoid the SUV before it drives off past a military vehicle on Buffalo’s east side.
The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Authorities said their condition was stable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.