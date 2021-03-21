SEMMES, Ala. (WALA)-- Born in 1919, Theresa “Madear” Frost is the eldest person in her family-- the matriarch who raised all seven of her grandchildren--- making for a very big family with her at the center of their hearts.

“It is truly a blessing and that’s why you see everybody out here today celebrating.”

She’s making history in our family,” said her oldest grandchild, Wanda Lewis.

Her birthday parade quickly transformed into a yard party as her magnetic energy pulled people out of their cars to dance, chat and celebrate with her.

“It has been a joy for her to be in our lives because she saved us.”

Her loved ones came from near and far their cars lining her street in Semmes, dropping off gifts, giving their love, wishing her a happy birthday.

“We take care of her ourselves because she took care of us and that's what family is all about, taking care of eachother, each generation doing their part, she did hers and now it’s our turn,” said Lewis.

Throughout her years Frost has been known for being an avid quilter, gardener, and terrific cook who loves her church.