GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - As Tropical Storm Cristobal is projected to approach the northern part of the gulf on Sunday, it'll likely bring with it some potentially deadly conditions in the Gulf of Mexico.
Strong rip currents and rough surf are expected along the Baldwin County beaches, where more and more people are escaping too.
"Before we even left we were kind of watching and I was trying to decide whether to cancel our trip or just come out and take a chance and so we did," one beachgoer to Gulf Shores said. "And we're skirting out of here Saturday morning."
Though Wednesday was a beautiful day at the beach, with lifeguards only reporting mild surf, a big turn is in store this weekend as Cristobal nears. As of Wednesday, it's projected to make landfall in Louisiana, though that projection could change.
"I noticed that it's heading towards Louisiana and that's where we're from so we're definitely keeping an eye on it," another beachgoer said.
