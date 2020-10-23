ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health lifts the swimming advisory issued on October 22, 2020 for the waters of Bay La Launch at Orange Beach Waterfront Park.
Officials say based on water samples collected from this location yesterday, swimming water quality is again good, with enterococci levels below the EPA threshold of 104 colonies per 100 milliliters.
The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management operate the bacteriological water quality monitoring and notification program under a grant from the EPA’s BEACH Act Program.
Samples are analyzed for enterococci bacteria. High counts indicate the possibility that other disease-causing germs could be present in the water. These indicator bacteria are inhabitants of the intestines of humans and other warm-blooded animals.
For more information, visit ADEM’s website at www.adem.state.al.us. Click on monitoring at the top and then click on Coastal Alabama Beach Monitoring. Additional information is available on the EPA website entitled “Beach Watch” at www.epa.gov/ost/beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.