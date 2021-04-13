Chlorine tablets commonly used in swimming pools to keep the water clean may be facing a shortage this summer leaving pool owners diving into deeper prices for the chemical.
In addition to the high demand, a looming shortage is due in part to a fire destroying a Louisiana factory which accounted for about 80 percent of the country's supply.
Now, pool experts say a bucket of chlorine could cost about $200 more than it did this time last year.
Retailers are working on importing chlorine tablets from foreign vendors in China and Europe to keep up with the demand, but customers should still expect a high price tag.
