The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday morning advised "interests along the Gulf coast of Mexico" to monitor the progress of a system in the southern Gulf.
The system, regardless of its potential tropical development, promises to produce heavy rainfall for portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days, according to forecasters. FOX10 News meteorologist Michael White says it looks to be a rainmaker for the northern Gulf Coast as well in coming days.
The NHC issued the following update at 7 a.m. Friday:
Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a broad area of low
pressure located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has decreased
since yesterday and remains disorganized. This system could briefly
become a tropical depression before moving inland over northeastern
Mexico later today or tonight. Regardless of development, the
disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of
eastern Mexico, southeastern Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley
during the next few days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance
aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today, if
necessary. Interests along the Gulf coast of Mexico should monitor
the progress of this system. For more information about the
rainfall threat in the United States, please see products issued by
your local forecast office and the Weather Prediction Center.
Forecasters say formation chance through 48 hours is medium, or 40 percent. Formation chance through the next five days is also medium, or 40 percent, they said.
