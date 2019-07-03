Tacky duct tape crafting happening at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores

Dozens getting tackier than ever today at Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores at their annual Ductstravaganza.
Tacky Jacks is known for its duct tape décor, but today they are taking it to a new level, teaching people from all over how to make crafts, clothes, and more out of duct tape.
This morning expert duct tape crafters sat down with several in Baldwin County to show them their secrets.
There is even some duct tape art on display, like a duct tape tuxedo one Gulf Shores local actually wore to prom a couple of years ago.
“It took quite a bit of time. It was fun, it was fun to really go to prom and be in this duct tape suit, you know everyone wanted to come talk to us then,” McKinnon Ryall, the creator and wearer of the suit said.
Ryall was there to tell people firsthand about his suit that made him a top qualifier for Duck Tape’s Stuck at Prom contest.
