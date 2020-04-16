Some talk about moving local elections to 2021 has been shut down, for now.
An Executive Committee told the Alabama League of Municipalities they want to postpone the decision until June.
“They met and have directed us to take no action at this time,” said ALM Deputy Director Greg Cochran. “We would pull our executive committee back together on June 12th to consider asking the governor for an extension date.”
ALM's proposal was to postpone local elections set for August 25th, 2020 to August 2021. Cochran said there are between 200 and 300 municipal elections planned for that date.
“That’s what started the conversation when we saw the run off election from the primary races moved. We started thinking okay, how do we plan ahead in case we’re in this predicament the next several months,” Cochran said.
In addition to the obvious repercussions from COVID-19, Cochran said some municipal authorities may have challenges with voting machines, workers, and procedures.
Some who are a part of the league including Prichard City Council member Lorenzo Martin said this was an unexpected move.
“I take it very strangely that they attempted to do this without discussing this in some type of fashion,” said Cochran.
Martin said the mayor's seat and all five Prichard city council seats are up for grabs in August of this year. He believes the citizens should be able to vote this year, if they want.
“I may not be a suitable council person for the people and the people have a right to decide on my state, whether i stay or whether i leave and that should not be put off for a year,” Cochran explained.
The Executive Committee is planning to re-convene on June 12th, if we are still under a state of emergency.
“We’re all hopeful and prayerful that the economy is going to restart and we will be in a revery and everybody is going to be able to exercise their rights to vote during the fall,” he added.
If the committee makes the decision in June to postpone the election, they'll send a recommendation to legislators who would make the final decision. If there is no legislative session because we are still under a stay at home order, Cochran said the decision will be in Governor Ivey's hands.
