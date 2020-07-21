Suntrease Williams-Maynard, Founder & Director of The Maynard 4 Foundation, is challenging everyone to be an integral part in the effort to move society into a new era of opportunity and equality as she, her husband and two children announce the creation of The Maynard 4 Foundation.
The new nationwide non-profit organization strives to provide resources to those in underprivileged, impoverished and under-represented communities within the United States.
Through the foundation’s pilot programs and funding, The Maynard 4 Foundation will tackle four focus areas - education, social justice, culture and health equity.
“For us, this is a very exciting venture,” explains Founder and Director Williams-Maynard. “The ability to have a positive and tangible effect on our community is incredibly humbling. I look forward to all of the future contributing partners that want real change…change that’s not symbolic…change that’s lasting!”
The Maynard 4 Foundation also announces its first official “Got A.I.R.?” campaign to help generate revenue towards its Social Justice focus area. The campaign was created in response to the death of George Floyd and Eric Garner whose final words were, “I can’t breathe.” While it serves as a symbolic representation of the compressing asphyxia that African Americans feel in various settings doing otherwise normal activities, the organization says it's designed to encourage everyone to take a more inclusive approach and celebrate diversity.
Lastly, the foundation is asking everyone to contribute at least $6.19 in commemoration of its Juneteenth birthday! This will help get us moving in the right direction!
ABOUT THE MAYNARD 4 FOUNDATION
The Maynard 4 Foundation is a national organization, based in Daphne, Alabama that extends various resources in the interest of furthering education, health equity, culture, and social justice. The foundation also seeks to serve as a champion for those of all backgrounds who are in need within these United States, so that they may thoroughly and equally share in the American dream.
Visit the website at, www.themaynard4foundation.org to learn more about the organization’s commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.