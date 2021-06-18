June is Men's Health Month. The goal is to up awareness on the preventable health problems in men, and encourage early detection and treatment.

Sierra Hillsman, a licensed counselor, joins Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4PM to talk about the best ways for men to stay on top of their health, while also breaking down ways for women to support men to take better mental and physical care of themselves.

Sierra Hillsman, a UWF Grad and Licensed Counselor, has served as an expert therapist on Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson's show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, which is now nominated for a Daytime Emmy. She's also served as an expert for news outlets across the country including Atlanta and Tampa.