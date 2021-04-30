PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- There's finally a target date to complete the repairs on the Pensacola Bay Bridge -- also known as Three Mile Bridge.
The Florida Department of Transportation says the work will be done by May 31.
Right now, contractors are pouring and leveling concrete on the bridge deck. Next, barrier walls will be going up.
For now, drivers still have to use available detours -- including the Garcon Point Bridge.
The Pensacola Bay Bridge was heavily damaged by runaway barges during Hurricane Sally
