Your calculators can rest easy today. That's because for most of us this year, April 15 is not tax day.

The IRS has delayed its federal tax filing deadline for the most part until May 17.

The delay gives individual filers, tax preparers and the IRS a chance to look at any changes that may effect this year's filings.

There are two exceptions:

Anyone who pays estimated taxes -- such as many small business owners -- still must make their usual payment in by April 15.

And victims of February's winter storms who live in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana have until June 15 to file their taxes.