MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It’s not just rejected stimulus payments sent to closed bank accounts that is causing consternation along the Gulf Coast and across the country.
Tax preparers say their clients are making a host of complaints, ranging from incorrect payments to missing child credits.
“There are a lot of glitches,” said Romeo Cooper, managing partner of Cnc Tax Service on Springhill Avenue in Mobile. “This was not well-thought out.”
The stimulus payments -- $1,200 per person or $2,400 per couple for most Americans – are the centerpiece of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act. Congress meant that money as a lifeline to Americans running up against economic disaster wrought by the novel coronavirus and restrictions impose to stop its spread.
The process has not always gone smoothly. The most-publicized snafu involves people who got advances on their regular tax refunds or deferred the fees paid to tax preparation services. In those cases, the Internal Revenue Service has tried to make stimulus payments to the same bank accounts used by the tax preparers for refunds. Those accounts were temporary, and money is bouncing back.
But Cooper said some taxpayers have reported other issues. Some have seen the last four digits of their Social Security numbers on the line for bank accounts when they check the “Get My Payment” site on the Internal Revenue’s website. That means they probably will not receive the money right away.
Cooper said the IRS has offered very little guidance to tax prepayers or the general public, which has caused a great deal of frustration.
Freaked out, concerned. You have to think a lot of these people are laid off right now.
Beth Smiley, who owns EZ Tax Refunds in Mobile, agreed.
“It was poorly executed,” she told FOX10 News.
Smiley said there probably is no way for people to correct erroneous stimulus payments until next year when they filed their 2019 returns. She said at that point, for instance, people could get $500 for a child that the IRS missed applying the tax credit to.
Then there are other wrinkles, she said. How does the government account for divorced couples who switch off claiming the children as dependents on their tax forms?
Smiley said the IRS has offered no guidance for myriad questions like those.
“They’re not sure, either,” she said.
As for the issue with the temporary bank accounts, Smiley said she started getting bombarded by calls from agitated customers at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Freaked out, concerned. You have to think a lot of these people are laid off right now,” she said, describing their demeanor. “A lot of these people aren’t working, and you’re looking at people who, it’s easier for them to have their fees taken out of a refund and they’re needing an advance loan They’re a large part of the population that really needs the stimulus money.”
Smiley said the IRS never should have started sending money without giving people a chance to update their banking information. If those people have to wait for checks, it could take four to eight weeks. Smiley said it could be even longer since the IRS doesn’t have enough checks or manpower to produce millions of them.
Plus, she added, the government likely will not start sending them until after it pays non-tax filers who are recipient of other government programs like Supplement Security Insurance.
“I think they’re not gonna get it until the end of it,” she said.
Although the IRS has not said so, Smiley said she believes it will give people with rejected stimulus payments a chance to provide banking information.
“I think that that would be a smartest thing for the IRS,” she said. “I think it would be the most time saving thing for the IRS to do.”
Cooper said the bank his business uses for tax refunds has not been automatically rejecting stimulus payments made to temporary accounts. But he said many have.
“That’s a situation that’s totally out of the prepayer’s control,” he said.
