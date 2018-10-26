Mobile police confirmed that a teacher and two other administrators at Williamson High School were assaulted on Thursday, October 25 by a female student.
According to Corporal Laderrick DuBose, the attack happened at approximately 7:35 a.m.
The victim told police that she stopped a student in the hallway and told her to return to class. She said the student hit her and began pulling her hair.
The victim stated that two other administrators intervened and attempted to restrain the student. The student then attacked them.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody and transported to Strickland Youth Center.
The student faces charges of assault 2nd (3 counts) and criminal mischief 3rd.
