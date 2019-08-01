Teachers at E.R. Dickson Elementary School are getting ready for a new school year by spending most of their day putting the final touches on their classrooms.
"Well, it's all about preparation," Alison Stacey said. "I just like to keep things organized and neat where they know where everything is. I'm all about creating a classroom community where they know they can be open and share, and that's really what creates the culture of learning in my class."
This is Ms. Stacey's 6th year teaching fourth grade at E.R. Dickson, and her style of teaching comes with life lessons, too.
"I just want them to know there's way more to math. It's about persevering," Stacey said. "Yeah, sometimes you want to be precise but you know what, sometimes it's about making mistakes and just know that it takes practice. It's not something that just comes overnight."
Patrice Williams is returning for her third year and says she's been working overtime since the summer to prepare for her students.
"Organization is the key," she says.
Ms. Williams will be teaching second graders.
"Making sure the room is free, colorful and bright so it can receive them well and they can do well in their learning," Williams said.
Besides being organized, Ms. Stacey and Ms. Williams say another tool to academic success will be echoed all year in the district's new theme: "learning today, leading tomorrow".
"Our kids are definitely leaders and when you trust them they step up to plate," Stacey said. "I think that it's important that we instruct them in what they need to know and the tools for the future and they're going to step up and lead and use them to do great things."
