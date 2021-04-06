MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Burton Propery Group unveiled details for a master-planned industrial park, South Alabama Logistics Park (SALP).

“With over 6 million square feet planned in phase 1, this development would not only be the largest in the state but one of the largest in the Southeast,” said Philip Burton, president of Burton Property Group.

A three-year collaborative effort between the Alabama State Port Authority, Burton Property Group, City of Mobile, Mobile County and the Mobile Area of Chamber of Commerce, the 1,300-acre park will be located off I-10 near the Theodore Dawes exit, just south of the Amazon sortation center in South Mobile County.

Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood said, “This project addresses a growing sector in our industry mix. Its potential to attract logistics jobs can be a game changer for Mobile County.”

At full build-out of the initial phase, Burton estimates the development will exceed $350 million in value. Features include Class A industrial warehouse and distribution space for the growing number of shippers and light manufacturers that need to locate in close proximity to either the Port of Mobile or Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.

City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “In order to fully capitalize on the growth from the Port and the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, we must have sites ready for large companies to locate with utilities and infrastructure already in place. Today’s announcement is three years in the making and a huge step forward to propel our growing distribution hub. We are grateful for our partners in this project, especially Burton Property Group for their investment in Mobile and the success of our entire region.”

Burton Property Group is expecting to close on the property this summer, and is in the process of investing in needed infrastructure to attract clients. The company will construct speculative sites as well as offer a build-to-suit option.

Alabama State Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll said, “The new park offers up new land options for light manufacturing and distribution investments that rely on modern, deep-water seaport terminals for their import/export activities. We’re excited by this public/private initiative that will only strengthen the region’s growth opportunities.”