OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. – A team of scientists, selected through a peer-review process organized by the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium, will conduct an independent study to estimate the number of Greater Amberjack in the U.S. waters of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico regions.

The team will also investigate the fish’s movement and how it is distributed by habitat, including artificial, natural and uncharacterized habitats.

The Greater Amberjack study will develop additional data sources, assessment approaches and knowledge to improve agency and agency-independent estimates of Greater Amberjack abundance throughout its range, according to a new release.

“A big portion of this project is what we call Traditional Ecological Knowledge,” said project leader Sean Powers, chair of the Marine Sciences Department at the University of South Alabama and a senior marine scientist with Dauphin Island Sea Lab, for the news release. “We’ll be surveying fishermen with some cool web tools, where they can click on a map and show us, with as much resolution as they want, where they usually catch fish.”

The team will use the information to guide their sampling design, and the fishermen’s input will help them verify areas where the fish are not found and spend more time, money and effort in areas where there are fish to count.

The study will include high-reward fish tags worth $250 to anglers who return them and report catch locations.