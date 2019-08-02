It's time to play ball for a major sports tourism event opening in Mobile.
And it has an international flavor.
It's the 2019 Babe Ruth Baseball World Series.
And the city is welcoming visitors from the far east.
The champion Babe Ruth team from China will be taking on the host team from Mobile, the Alabama Rawdogs.
The game is part of a week's worth of contests that's bringing people from around the country and China to the Port City.
The first game kicked off Friday morning at Jacobs Field on the campus of the University of Mobile between teams from the Ohio Valley and California.
Ten teams in all are competing, with 180 players staying with about 60 host families.
But the player's family members and coaches who join them in Mobile, stay at hotels.
Organizers say the event brings in more $2 million to the area economy.
Vickie Hendrix says, "We've got some that we're talking about going to Dauphin Island and Bellingrath Gardens, so they are all over. I know we had a group the other night that went to downtown Mobile and ate dinner down there and just walked around, so they are all over. I know the China team was excited get to our mall. "
Visitors we talked to were already researching what to do in the area.
Michelle Hannah came in from DeBary, Florida, to watch her son play.
She said, "We were actually talking about going to the Battleship (USS Alabama) and Louisiana, because we haven't been that far yet."
Henry Brum from Bakersfield, California said, "I'll be in town until next Wednesday and then, as far as plans, we are going to try to go, there's a battleship, I believe here, right? We are actually talking about driving into New Orleans since we're this close. I don't know if we'll ever be this close again."
One surprise for some of the visitors: the weather.
Brum said, "So the heat wise in Bakersfield, where we're from, summer has been from 100 to 105 (degrees), but there's zero humidity, so the humidity is the part that we're adjusting to."
