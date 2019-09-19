A Niceville High School student was arrested Thursday, September 19, after threatening to shoot another student.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged the 15-year-old with threatening to use a firearm in a violent manner.
Officials say the student and another student became embroiled in an argument at school that stemmed from an off campus incident at the victim’s home.
They say Thursday after the victim confronted the defendant, the defendant yelled, “I am going to shoot you.” Several witnesses stated they heard the statement.
