JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the stabbing of a Lucedale man, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says Tyler William Reed is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing 37-year-old David Michael Woodard in the chest.
The teen is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
The Sheriff's Department said the stabbing occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday -- on Christmas Day -- at Reed's home in Escatawpa.
The sheriff says the victim is a friend of Reed's family and was at the home for a Christmas gathering.
Woodward is being treated at Singing River Hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Ezell says the investigation is ongoing, and there is no known motive for the stabbing at this time.
Reed is jailed without bond after an initial court appearance Thursday morning.
