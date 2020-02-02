MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a suspect accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man on Wednesday in Toulminville.
Zackory Cortez Mose was found dead on Schwarz Street at Hathcox Street around 11:30 am.
On Friday, detectives arrested 18-year-old Margarrius Mikel Horn and charged him with murder. He also faces counts of carrying a pistol without a permit and marijuana possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.