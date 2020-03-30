ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Orange Beach Police said a teenager was arrested after he broke into a house and 31 cars.
Officers said they captured 19-year-old Tanner Childress after he was spotted on a golf cart not far from a home that had been burglarized. Police said Childress was dressed in black and armed with a handgun.
Investigators said they found a bag full of stolen items and stolen guns on the golf cart.
Childress was connected to a home burglary on Martinique Drive and the burglary of 31 vehicles. He was arrested on 47 charges including burglary of an occupied dwelling and theft of property.
