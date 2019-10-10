Teen Driving Summit makes stop in Baldwin County

With car crashes being a leading cause of death for teens, Alabama Department of Transportation, State Farm, and more teamed up Thursday to drive safety home for South Alabama High Schoolers.
Students from Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Daphne, Robertsdale, Clarke County, and more traded the classroom in for more hands on learning, taking the wheel in simulators and hearing firsthand accounts of those who have lost loved ones to drunk or distracted driving.
It’s all a part of Drive Safe Alabama’s Your Keys to Drive Teen Driver Summit, a tour hour conference held Thursday at Orange Beach Event Center.
Curriculum is based off State Farm’s accident reports for teenagers.
“One of the biggest things is distracted driving. Teens are busy playing in the car with the radio, talking to their friends. We want to help them understand what could happen if they’re in the car and have distractions around them,” said Arlene Lester, with State Farm.
Drunk driving and speeding were also major topics in the summit.
The summit is making stops across the entire state of Alabama this fall.
