OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A teen previously listed in critical condition after nearly drowning is expected to make a full recovery.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Jhian Belen of Enterprise, Alabama was swimming in the Gulf near the Eglin NCO Beach Club Saturday when he was seen struggling in the water.
His father was able to pull him to shore and an off-duty nurse started CPR. Belen then coughed up water and began breathing on his own.
He was rushed to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and listed in critical condition, but Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say Belen is now expected to fully recover.
According to the sheriff's office, the outcome could have been much different if not for the lifesaving efforts of those involved.
