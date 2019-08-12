A teenager was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a car Tuesday evening.
Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to Sumner Drive around 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the teenager suffering from a traumatic injury.
He was taken to University Hospital. No details about his condition have been released.
No other information was released.
