LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A 16-year-old driver was indicted by a Lee County grand jury this month in the crash last year that killed Auburn University sports announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula.
The grand jury on Jan. 16 issued the manslaughter indictments against Johnston Edward Taylor.
Court records revealing the indictments became public this week.
According to the grand jury documents, Taylor "operated a motor vehicle in grossly wanton manner" as he was "driving at an excessive speed and/or operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana, and did thereby cause the death of another person."
The Brambletts were killed as a result of the crash on May 25, 2019 on Shug Jordan Parkway in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.