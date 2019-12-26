PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Police in Pensacola are searching for a suspect accused of opening fire at a party filled with teenagers.
Police say it happened Wednesday night at the American Legion on Barrancas Avenue. They say a 17-year-old was shot.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
No other details have been released.
