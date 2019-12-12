MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a teenager was shot in the leg as he was walking down the street on Thursday.
Officers said the 16-year-old victim was on Stewart Road when he heard gunshots. A few moments later, police said the victim felt a pain in his leg and realized he had been shot.
The teen ran to a family member's home on Van Lee Circle and called 911. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made.
