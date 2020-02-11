Mobile police arrested three teen males in connection to a robbery that took place on Sunday, February 9, 202 at approximately 11:35 p.m.
According to police, officers responded to Edgewood Apartments located at 1001 Neshota Drive in reference to the report of a robbery to an individual.
They say the victim stated he was at the location to meet a female and while talking with her, he was approached by three males and one of which was armed with a gun.
Authorities say the subjects stole the victim’s property and fled the scene.
Officers while responding to the scene saw the vehicle attempting to leave and stopped it. Three 17-year-old subjects, Kenjerius Thomas, Kendrick Lucky and Christopher Tucker were arrested.
