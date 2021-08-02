WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— Two juveniles are now facing felony charges following an incident involving a BB gun shot from a moving vehicle, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

The WCSO said that on July 12 the agency received multiple reports of a black truck driving along County Road 30A with a passenger shooting pedestrians at random with a BB gun.

In one instance, deputies responded to Quincy Circle in reference to a 17-year-old with an injury to the arm.

Investigators say a person of interest was developed through witnesses and an arrest was made early the following morning in reference to the 17-year-old victim.

The suspect, Jayden Schlegel, a 16-year-old Walton County resident, was charged with battery and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon. Both of these charges are misdemeanors, which is why his name was not previously released, according to authorities.

In addition to the first victim, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was also made aware of a 15-year-old victim who suffered a significant injury to his eye and was transported to Sacred Heart in Pensacola. He was ultimately transferred to Gainesville to undergo surgery.

After a lengthy investigation, WCSO Criminal Investigation Bureau was able to tie Schlegel and 17-year-old Luke Drexler to this incident, investigators say.

Schlegel now faces felony charges of aggravated battery and firing a missile into an occupied vehicle.

Drexler, who the WCSO says was found to be the driver of the vehicle, faces felony charges of principle to aggravated battery and principle to firing a missile into an occupied vehicle.