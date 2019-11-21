Officials say pursuant to Section 9-12-28, Code of Alabama 1975 as stated by Rule 220-3-.02, the Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD) will temporarily close all public oyster bottoms to harvest on Tuesday, November 26, at 2 p.m. Public reefs will remain temporarily closed November 27-29, 2019.
Public oyster zones C and F will reopen to harvest on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 7 a.m.
For more information about the temporary closure, licensing or regulations, contact the MRD at (251) 861-2882, or visit the MRD office located at 2 North Iberville Dr., on Dauphin Island.
