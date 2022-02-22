OKALOOSA CO, Fla. (WALA)- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office made a big bust following a two week undercover operation.

Investigators arrested ten men, they say, tried to solicit children for sex.

OCSO Sheriff Eric Aden said, "We arrested ten individuals so far, and we have approximately ten or 15 additional charges pending on other offenders."

Aden said the ten men tried to pick up or ask a minor for sex. Eight of them drove across the Northwest Florida panhandle to do so, the sheriff said.

"These individuals solicit undercover agents posing as minors ranging from 11 to 14 years old," said Aden.

Investigators said Daniel Johnson, was also caught up in a similar sting before this one.

This sting was called 'Operation Peek-A-Boo'.

Sheriff Aden said the suspects predominately used online gaming systems to target their would-be victims.

"We'd like parents to realize the predators have large presence online and will sometimes spend months grooming a minor child in order to seduce them, either sending sexually explicit images or meeting them for sexual activity," warned Aden.

Sheriff Aden said they are continuing to build cases against 15 other suspected child predators.