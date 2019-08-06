Tennis fans got a look at past and future champions this week as Mobile is home to the United States Tennis Association’s National Boys 12s and 14s championship.
The five-day tournament is taking place at the Copeland-Cox Tennis Center. The final day of the tournament is Saturday, August 10.
While over 300 boys are competing throughout the week, some tennis legends were also on hand to watch their sons play.
Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open Champion Lindsay Davenport and French Open and Australian Open Champion Mary Joe Fernandez were both sitting 'courtside' cheering their sons on.
“These are the best boys in the United States, said Tournament Director Scott Novak. “From here they will advance to the 16s and 18s which are held in Kalamazoo, Mich. In another four to six years, you’ll likely see these kids on television competing in major tournaments.”
According to Novak, 15-year-old CoCo Gauff competed in Mobile at their facility at the age of 11 and 13.
This was Davenport’s first visit to the Port City while Fernandez is no stranger to the city. Both moms praised the Copeland-Cox Center, the tournament staff and commended the ease in which the tournament is ran.
“This is my fourth time coming here with my son. The facility is outstanding,” said Fernandez. “They have 60 courts and have resurfaced a lot of the courts this year; they’ve also put more lights on the court. They do a fantastic job. We really enjoy coming here.”
Davenport said not a lot facilities could accommodate the number of players competing at one time.
“There aren’t a lot of facilities that could host this type of event for both the 12s and the 14s,” she said. “This is the big one for these boys.”
