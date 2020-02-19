Tensaw River flooding inches closer to homes; some residents forced out

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - With the Tensaw River not expected to crest until the weekend, residents along the river are bracing for continued flooding as the water is now just inches from many homes.
FOX10 News visited a small community along the river in Baldwin County Wednesday where the Tensaw had already covered roads with several feet of water and swallowed sheds and signs.
"It's a completely different landscape," Lorenzo French said. "I took [my boat] to my house over there to make sure everything was up off the floor and I didn't have any electronics that possibly could get messed up."
Some residents, who live on the water in house boats, have been forced to find a place to stay until the water levels return to normal, which likely won't be until the weekend.
"Then we just got to get ready to clean up all the garbage and mess that's going to be in our yards," French said.
Residents along the river are asking boaters, who may go out to look at the flooded areas, not to create wake because it could send water into people's homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.