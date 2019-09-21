MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--An accident aboard the Carnival Fantasy was anything but for passengers Friday afternoon.
Photos show the moments when the cruise ship hit a lock passing through the Panama Canal Friday.
Cruise officials say the ship was being guided by canal workers as it moved through the locks.
Passenger Tammie Holly tells us when the boat was going down in the water channel the right side of the ship hit the wall twice.
Passenger Laura Wilson says the impact caused a guard rail to be pushed in, shattered windows, damaged a staircase and buckled the floor about a foot up.
Amid the chaos some didn’t hear any announcement about the accident for some time.
Wilson says she didn’t hear an announcement until Saturday morning, meanwhile, Holly says she heard announcement Friday afternoon following the accident.
Wilson says during the announcement she heard passengers were told damage was minor and the ship would be worked on at their first stop today in Limon.
Thankfully no injuries were reported.
Passengers say they were slightly delayed a few hours at the canal but are now back on track.
The ship set sail Monday for a 10-day cruise and has already left their first scheduled stop in Limon, Costa Rica.
It’ll make two more stops in Honduras and Mexico before returning to Mobile Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.