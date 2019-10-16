MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man considered a person of interest in the murder of Samuel Wilson III has been taken into custody.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said Terry Clark, 18, was apprehended Wednesday afternoon. Last week, investigators said they wanted to question Clark about the shooting on June 13 that left Wilson dead in front of his home on Spring Grove in West Mobile.
Police believe Wilson interrupted a vehicle burglary early in the morning while leaving for work.
Clark was identified as a person of interest on October 7 after prosecutors dropped charges against the original suspect in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.