Test results along Fish River are in after Loxley Wastewater Utilities reported a sewage spill of more than 250 gallons.
The spill happened Sunday night.
Mobile Baykeeper started taking samples Monday.
The organization says the amount of bacteria in the water is much lower than what was seen with other recent sewage spills. Mobile Baykeeper believes that means most of the partially treated wastewater has either gone down the river past the sample area or has been diluted.
Mobile Baykeeper is recommending you refrain from swimming or fishing in Fish River for another 48 hours out of caution.
Mobile Baykeeper program director Cade Kistler took samples from four locations along Fish River: County Road 64 just down from the Loxley discharge, Highway 104, Bohemian Park (County Riad 48), and County Riad 32.
Results showed E. coli levels of 262 MPN/100mL (most probable number of bacteria in 100mL of water) at County Road 64, 160 MPN/100mL at Highway 104, 170 MPN/100mL at Bohemian Park, and 134 MPN/100mL at County Road 32. The EPA E. coli threshold for swimming is 235 MPN/100mL.
Mobile Baykeeper says that while these results are near, and in one case just exceeding, the EPA threshold it’s important to note they are similar to the average E. coli levels (193 MPN/100mL) Mobile Baykeeper’s S.W.I.M. sampling has found in Fish River at Bohemian Park on days without reported sewage releases or spills.
Kistler says that even though it seems much of the impact to the river has passed, sewage spills remain a major issue in our area.
Sewage is regularly released into public waterways, but it’s only legally allowed to be released after it’s gone through a rigorous treatment process.
What made this release different was that the chlorine tank used to disinfect the wastewater was low, Mobile Baykeeper says. A switch should have automatically changed the process over to a backup chlorine tank, but the switch failed. The result: approximately 268,901 gallons of partially treated sewage were released into Fish River, without being disinfected.
Loxley reported this spill to ADEM after staff corrected the problem.
“Mobile Baykeeper always wants to see utilities using the most advanced treatment methods possible," Kistler said for a Mobile Baykeeper news release. "If this wastewater that we all create is going to be treated and released into our waterways, it needs to be done as well as possible to protect our health. That includes adding in more failsafes that can alert wastewater operators when problems like this occur. It’s worth it to protect public health and the waterways where we swim, fish, work, and play.”
