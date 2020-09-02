A Mobile Police officer testified Wednesday in a court hearing for a neurosurgeon charged with manslaughter that first responders told him the suspect was worried about his expensive watch and car.
Dr. Jonathan Nakhla is accused of causing the death of 24-year-old Samantha Thomas.
She was a medical student at the University of South Alabama.
Mobile Police say the wreck happened on the West I-65 Service Road at the beginning of last month.
Court documents show investigators believe Nakhla was driving 138 miles per hour at the time of the crash.
Wednesday morning, the Mobile Police Officer testified Nakhla swerved to avoid a car turning into a motel, it rolled six times into a ditch, and landed upside down.
He said Thomas died of blunt force trauma.
The police officer also testified first responders told him Nakhla was worried about what he called his very expensive watch, couldn't believe his $200-thousand dollar car had been totaled, and didn't seem concerned about his passenger.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright said, "The officer testified that he did question the defendant about whether he was driving in an excessive speed and he said 'no' and then, later, he said that maybe he had been speeding a little bit. The testimony was that the speed was in excess of over a hundred miles per hour."
But Defense Attorney Dennis Knizley said, "I think you heard the testimony. He first said he thought he was going the speed limit. It may have been going a little bit over, of course, so I think, under those circumstances and someone turning in front of you, you know, it was unfortunate what happened here. It just turns out simply to be a traffic accident."
Mobile Police had told FOX10 news that Nakhla's blood alcohol level was over the legal limit when the crash happened.
But during Wednesday's testimony, it was said blood test results are still pending.
The judge called the case an extremely tragic situation, and sent it to a grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.