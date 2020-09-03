OCEAN SPRING, Miss. (WALA) - Ocean Springs police arrested an armed robbery suspect out of Texas after a traffic stop.
Police say on September 2, an officer conducted a stop on Highway 90 for a traffic offense when the driver of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Destan Patrick Dedeaux.
Dedeaux, of Pass Christian, was wanted for armed robbery in Galveston, Texas, according to police.
They say after a brief struggle, Dedeaux was placed into custody. He is currently being housed at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition to Texas.
