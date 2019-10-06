Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Fans at Ladd-Peebles stadium were hyped to see their band get loud during the 9th annual Port City Battle of the Bands!
Vigor, Blount, B.C. Rain and the Mighty Marching Cougars represented the port city, with people from across the state and beyond making noise for their HBCU.
From Alabama State and Southern University to Talladega and Stillman College.
Corey Richardson says he enjoys, "The music, camaraderie, just the excitement."
Shandriea Spencer’s family is made up of band members.
Spencer was filled with excitement to watch her son, “He is a drummer with the Southern University marching band. Go Jaguars! This is his freshman year. Welcome home Tyler!”
Some were not rooting for anyone in particular, but just having a good time.
"It's a family tradition that we do every year," said Gale Gray.
Desmond Dunklin says he loves to see what events like this stand for, "I love the atmosphere, the family atmosphere. people just come out here and just really support the kids and get into the community and also just promote that academics and things are important."
Middle and elementary students from across Mobile County make up the Mighty Marching Cougars where many of our local high school band members got their start.
