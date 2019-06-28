The Port City is home to a lot of good high school football teams and a lot of great players who have gone off and done some incredible things.
The best part is most of them come home and host free camps to give back to the place where it all began for them.
One of those camps, the CJ Mosley camp.
Where hundreds of local kids getting a chance to learn from a couple of hometown heroes, CJ Mosley and Jamey Mosley.
Two NFL players who used to play at Theodore High School.
"Always give back. When we were growing up our friends and our family didn't just stop supporting us once we got to a certain level so I feel like it’s the same way. I always come back to my high school where I got my first scholarship and all of the football stuff,” said CJ Mosley, a New York Jet inside linebacker.
"I am just happy to be back home at this camp. It's something I look forward to every year. Being able to see kids they light up when they are out here playing the game they love in front of two NFL players. It's surreal. It's really surreal,” said Jamey Mosley, a New York Jet undrafted free-agent.
CJ Mosley recently inked a new deal with the New York Jets and became the highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL.
"It was stressful just a little bit because I was leaving a comfortable spot with coaches and friends, but you can't go anywhere and you can't succeed without being uncomfortable so if you except something better then you got to do something different,” said CJ.
His younger brother, Jamey, also landed with the Jets as an undrafted free-agent and he is ready to go to work and earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
"Every day you have to come with your hard hat on ready to work and that is something I have been doing my whole entire life and I am just looking forward to even having this opportunity. I look forward to ceasing the opportunity and competing at my best level,” said Jamey.
