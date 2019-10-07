For 48 years the Annual National Shrimp Festival has been a Gulf Shores tradition. Food, music, art, and so much more make up an action packed weekend with nearly 250,000 attendees. On October 10th - 13th, 2019 the festival does it all over again! Are you ready?

EVENT DETAILS:

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 - Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Oct. 10-12:

10 AM to 10 PM

Oct. 13:

10 AM to 5 PM

Gulf Shores Main Public Beach (Gulf Place)

101 Gulf Shores Pkwy.

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

2019 Shrimp Festival 10K and 5K Run

Saturday, Oct. 12

Orange Beach Sportsplex

4385 William Silvers Pkwy

10K begins at 7:30am

5K begins at 7:50am

www.myshrimpfest.com

