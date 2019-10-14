The 9th Annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” is set for October 20, 2019 in front of Daphne City Hall on Main Street.
Registration starts at 1pm and the walk will start at 2:45pm. The Butterfly release is at 3:45pm after the two-mile walk. Organizers ask you to please bring photos, poems, or anything that you would like to place on the Memory Wall or Memory Table to remember your loved one.
For more information, visit https://afsp.org/.
