MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--Families were filled with pride Saturday as thousands of kids competed in the 60th Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament.
For these kids the best part about the tournament is pretty simple.
"You catch fish and it's really exciting."
Families elated seeing their kids determination pay off.
Nathan Vaughn reeling in a nearly 42 and a half pound king mackerel and Jacob Zakutney hooking a 61 pound king.
"A great experience. I like being on the boat especially with that first 61, that would have came in second in the big rodeo so it's really cool.. fun experience."
Competing is a tradition for most families with sights set on the big rodeo when the time comes.
"They enjoy it. It's part of what we do. You know, we fish and it's my daughter’s last year to compete in the young anglers so next year she'll be fishing with me during the big rodeo."
