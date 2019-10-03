The Alabama Free Clinic (AFC) will be hosting its 9th Annual Wine Tasting and Food Pairing Event at The Venue on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 6:00 PM.

The proceeds of the event go directly to providing free medical care and health education to the chronically ill “working poor” of Baldwin County. The “Working poor” are those people who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, yet cannot afford health insurance.

EVENT DETAILS

9th Annual Wine & Food Pairing

Tue, October 8, 2019

6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

The Venue

105 South Section Street

Fairhope, AL 36532

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.