The Alabama Free Clinic (AFC) will be hosting its 9th Annual Wine Tasting and Food Pairing Event at The Venue on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 6:00 PM.
The proceeds of the event go directly to providing free medical care and health education to the chronically ill “working poor” of Baldwin County. The “Working poor” are those people who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, yet cannot afford health insurance.
EVENT DETAILS
9th Annual Wine & Food Pairing
Tue, October 8, 2019
6:00 PM – 8:30 PM
The Venue
105 South Section Street
Fairhope, AL 36532
